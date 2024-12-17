The highly anticipated season 3 trailer for The White Lotus is upon us and it’s just as juicy and hectic as expected.

This show is at the top of my DWWPL (Don’t Watch With Parents List) list for a reason.

In this season the luxury unfolds on the idyllic beaches of Thailand. HBO’s first teaser for the third season promises another round of high-stakes drama, biting satire, and, inevitably, death.

Creator Mike White shifts focus to Western obsessions with Eastern spirituality, building on the show’s sharp critiques of privilege in Hawaii and sexual politics in Sicily. The teaser introduces a new ensemble cast, including Jason Isaacs, Walton Goggins, Carrie Coon, and Michelle Monaghan, indulging in lavish parties and “stress-management meditations.” A Buddhist monk warns, “Everyone runs from pain toward pleasure, but they get there only to find more pain.”

Natasha Rothwell returns as Belinda, the striving masseuse from season one, now in Thailand for a wellness exchange program. Her hopeful words—“I’m starting to feel like something good is going to come out of this”—contrast ominously with glimpses of a body bag, hinting at another tragic ending.

Filmed at breathtaking locations like Koh Samui and Phuket, the season features Blackpink’s Lalisa Manobal in her acting debut as a resort staff member.

Mark your calendars, the season is set to premiere on February 16