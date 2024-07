Chappell Roan has revealed what she misses most since finding fame…

For those who aren’t across this girl, she is absolutely huge right now. This is the song that’s going viral, ‘Good Luck, Babe’.

People are saying Chappell is ‘saving pop music’ and her rise to fame recently definitely suggests they’re on to something.

In a new podcast, Chappell says with her new fame comes one particular downside.