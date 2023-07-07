For National NAIDOC Week, we’re celebrating our First Nations Elders. Across every generation, Elders have played, and continue to play, an important role and hold a prominent place within Aussie communities and families.

They are cultural knowledge holders, trailblazers, nurturers, advocates, teachers, survivors, leaders, hard workers and our loved ones.

Learn from the knowledge and experience of our Elders and all First Nations people with the Black Magic Woman podcast, an uplifting conversational style program featuring mainly First Nations people from Australia and around the world sharing their stories.

Host Mundanara Bayles creates a relaxed and comfortable setting for her guests – as if sitting around the kitchen table just having a yarn – in the way First Nations people have been getting to know each other for tens of thousands of years.

This NAIDOC Week, immerse yourself in First Nations Peoples culture and history, with Black Magic Woman on iHeart Radio: