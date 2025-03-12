Benson Boone has opened up about his body image struggles in a new interview, confessing that he “can’t be the sex icon of the century.”
Sitting down with the Rolling Stone, 22-year-old Boone revealed that while he might look confident on stage, behind the scenes it’s a different story.
Considering his fan base is young females who typically view him as a heartthrob, the Grammy award winning artist discussed his insecurities of what fans expect from his shows.
“There is an art to making anybody go crazy.… I also don’t want people to come to a show expecting me to just take my shirt off and it to be like a gun show,” he said.
“One, I don’t have the guns for that. Two, that’s just not what I’m about.… I don’t want to rely on my physical form to be the primary driver of my shows.”
Boone received a lot of attention for his jaw-dropping performance at the Grammys, where he transformed into an epic blue jumpsuit to perform his hit Beautiful Things.
Boone continued to explain that it ‘sucks to just focus’ on his body image all the time, because he’s ‘so incredibly hard’ on himself.
He continued, “And when I start to think about my appearance too much, it just kills me because there’s always something more I could do.”
“There’s always a hairstyle or, like, my arms could be bigger. My shoulders could be bigger. It’s never-ending. I can’t afford to think that way because I will never be happy if I do think that way.”
“Obviously, like, I enjoy working out and I want to keep my physical shape because I need to. But I can’t be the sex icon of the century, just because that’s not who I am.”
After deciding to leave American Idol back in 2021, the rising star has had a huge few years with his hit Beautiful Things reaching No.2 on the Billboard hot 100 charts and scoring a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist.
