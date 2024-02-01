The US Elections are approaching and this year as usual, conspiracy theories come with it…but is there some truth in this one?

Taylor Swift is a “Pentagon asset”, an “election interference psyop” who, with unnamed left-leaning forces, has conspired to “rig” the Super Bowl and then endorse Joe Biden in the presidential election.

This is the message being spread by right leaning figures after her incredibly large media presence of late. With a record-setting concert tour, AI deepfakes and causing a shake up of media coverage for the NFL by supporting her boyfriend Travis Kelce, its hard to deny the power her opinion holds.

According to a Newsweek poll Some 18% of US voters (including 3/10 young voters) said they would be more likely to vote for a candidate endorsed by Swift.

Her opinion of former President Donald Trump is well known. She denounced him in a 2020 tweet for “stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism”.

Her power to drive people to vote is also evident. In September, Swift urged her fans on Instagram to register, with Vote.org reporting some 35,000 subsequent registrations.

But will she be involved in the election is yet to be seen yet. How much influence can a global pop star hold?