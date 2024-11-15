Cameron Diaz will finally be returning to our screens!

The 52-year-old actress announced her retirement from acting back in 2018, with it being over a decade since her last appearance in the 2014 film Annie.

In 2022, Netflix announced that Diaz will be returning to acting, starring alongside Jamie Foxx for a new spy-action thriller, Back In Action.

Netflix has just released the highly-anticipated trailer, giving us the first glimpse of Diaz’s return to the screen.

The film stars Diaz and Foxx as a pair of former CIA agents turned suburban parents who get pulled back into action after their secret identities are exposed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Check out the trailer below!