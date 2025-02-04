According to reports from Variety, a Buffy The Vampire Slayer sequel series could be underway, with American streaming giant Hulu close to a pilot order.

The series would focus around a new slayer, however Sarah Michelle Gellar is allegedly in talks to reprise her original role.

The potential sequel is in good hands, with Oscar winner Chloé Zhao said to direct, plus Nora and Lila Zuckerman, who’ve worked on shows such as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Fringe, and Suits, to co-write the reboot.

Gail Berman, Fran and Kaz Kuzui, and Dolly Parton, who were all executive producers on the original series are slated to return, with Gellar executive producing alongside Berman.

The first iteration of Buffy ended in 2003 after seven seasons.