Oops she did it again – got pregnant that is!

Britney Spears has announced that she is pregnant with her third child, and first with fiance Sam Asghari!

She announced the happy news on Instagram in a very Britney fashion, noting that she lost weight in Maui, only to return from her holiday and gain it all back, which prompted her to take a pregnancy test. She also highlighted the fact that in her previous pregnancy, she suffered from perinatal depression and is hoping to avoid going out due to the paparazzi.

Congratulations to the happy couple!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

Image credit: Cosmopolitan