Britney Spears’s Instagram account has recently vanished from the platform which is horrible for everyone screaming Gimme More!

This comes as a shock (and slight concern) for her confused fans as she’s recently been very vocal on the platform expressing how she really feels about life, her family, the conservatorship and being in the public eye.

There are a bunch of people who would greatly benefit from Britney losing her voice so it’s no surprise the rumor mill is spinning fast with big “who-done-it” vibes. TMZ are reporting Instagram are not responsible for the deletion which means someone with access to the account has removed it, what a Circus.

Until the queen of pop herself confirms what’s going on, and returns to social media, we’ll have to fill our hearts and souls by re-watching old clips.