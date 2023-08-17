As we heard earlier this week, Britney Spears has split from her husband Sam Ashgari after only one year of marriage.

Ashgari filed for divorce from Spears after sources stated he wasn’t happy and no longer saw a future with Britney.

It was reported that the pair had a ‘nuclear argument’ and rumours swirled that Britney had been unfaithful during their marriage.

29-year-old Sam released a statement to his Instagram stories announcing the split, writing ‘We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always’.

Well, it seems something must have changed.

Page Six reports that a source close to the family said the actor is “attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s reported he’s even threatening to release videos of the Toxic singer if she doesn’t pay him out more than the agreed prenup.

The insider added, “So that’s what Sam is focused on.”

The pair got hitched at a star-studded wedding at their California abode in 2022, after Britney was released from her infamous conservatorship in November 2021.

Poor Britney has been through enough!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Listen to Britney Spears’ radio on iHeart Radio below!