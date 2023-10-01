Britney Spears has demanded an apology after police were called to conduct a welfare check on her.

According to a Los Angeles Times report, police were called to Spears’s LA home to check in after a video of the Toxic singer dancing with knives went viral online.

In an Insta post yesterday, Britney questioned whether or not the latest bout of news stories around the welfare check were a joke, before promising that she will get an apology for the situation.

“I’ve been bullied in my home for so long now…ITS ENOUGH!,” Spears wrote in her post.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office conducted the wellness check after someone “with personal ties” to Spears alerted them of their concern for her. The video in question shows Britney dancing in her home while brandishing two knives which Spears described as props.

“I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA,” Britney wrote in a caption on a second knife-dancing video on her Insta.

