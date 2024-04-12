Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant are confirmed to reprise their roles in the fourth instalment of the Bridget Jones series. Titled after Helen Fielding’s 2013 novel, “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy,” the film’s plot revolves around Bridget navigating life as a single mother after the tragic loss of Mark Darcy.

Zellweger will return as the titular character, Bridget Jones, alongside Grant as her notorious ex-boyfriend Daniel Cleaver, Colin Firth, however, will sadly not return. Emma Thompson will also make a comeback as Bridget’s doctor.

Fielding herself is penning the screenplay. Chiwetel Ejiofor and Leo Woodall join the cast, with the latter speculated to portray Bridget’s younger love interest. Scheduled for release in the US on Valentine’s Day 2025, fans eagerly anticipate Bridget Jones’ next adventure, ready to laugh, cry, and fall in love all over again.