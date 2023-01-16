Until very recently Brendan Fraser, once the king of Hollywood, had completely disappeared from the public eye. Now, in 2023, he’s making a triumphant return.

His first leading role post-break sees him portraying an obese and reclusive English teacher trying to reconnect with his estranged daughter in ‘The Whale’. A role that saw him pick up ‘Best Actor’ at the Critics Choice Awards recently.

Judging by his acceptance speech it’s a role that he feels very close to. Watch the video below.