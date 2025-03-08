It’s been a massive year for the incredible women breaking records and inspiring us every day. These are just some of the phenomenal women who have inspired us and reminded us that anything is possible this past year…

Taylor Swift’s Record-Breaking Eras Tour

There is no overstating just how massive of a global phenomenon Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour was, breaking records just about everywhere it went. Selling out stadiums as big as the MCG for nights on-end, Taylor’s impact over the past twelve months has been on a different level. It’s the tour that helped make Taylor Swift a billionaire (and the world’s richest female musician) while cementing her place as one of the most important musicians in history.

Chappell Roan’s Rise as a Feminist Pop Icon

While Chappell Roan has not burst on to the scene out of nowhere, the past 12 months have seen her announce herself as a household name and one of the most vital voices in pop music. With a flamboyant stage presence, razor-sharp lyricism, and an unwavering commitment to being true to herself, Roan has become an inspiration for women and the LGBTQ+ community alike. Her rise proves that authenticity and talent will get you everywhere.

Beyoncé Breaking Barriers at the Grammys

She is the Queen for a reason, right? And she made history again this year at the Grammys, becoming the first Black artist in 50 years to win a Grammy in a Country category. With Texas Hold ‘Em, Queen Bey proved that boundaries are meant to be pushed – and that she can absolutely own any space she steps into.

Nicole Kidman’s Commitment to Female Directors

Nicole Kidman has always championed women in film, but this year, she took it a step further by vowing to work with a female director every single year – and she followed through. Her latest project, Babygirl, is just the beginning of what we hope will be a wave of more female-led projects in Hollywood.

Tones and I Hits 3 Billion Streams

Okay, depending on who you ask, this may have happened just over 12 months ago, but we’re still so proud of this achievement. Australia’s own Tones and I made history by becoming the first female artist to surpass 3 billion streams with a single song. “Dance Monkey” continues to be as massive as it has been for the last five years, and Tones shows no signs of slowing down as she carves her own inimitable path in the music industry.

Kaylee McKeown’s (and the Aussie Women’s) Dominance in Paris

There are few athletes that embody resilience and strength better than Kaylee McKeown who has dominated in the pool while dealing with the tragedy of losing her father to cancer in 2020. Ever consistent, McKeown brought home two gold medals amongst her five podiums at the Paris Games. McKeown wasn’t alone in Paris, by the way – the entire Australian women’s Olympic team was on fire, bringing home 13 of Australia’s 18 gold medals. Our female athletes dominated the Games, proving yet again that Aussie women in sport are unstoppable.

Kylie Minogue Proves She’s Still a Global Icon

Four decades into her career, Kylie Minogue is still our Queen of Pop. This year, she was honoured with the “Global Icon” award at the BRIT Awards, proving that she remains a beloved and influential figure in pop music and that Padam Padam still slaps.

Arisa Trew’s Incredible 12 Months (And Her Negotiation Skills)

At just 14, Aussie skateboarder Arisa Trew made history as the first woman to land a 900º in competition. She also won a gold medal in Paris, took home top honours at the World Championships in Rome, and was awarded an Order of Australia medal. But perhaps her most legendary move? Convincing her parents to let her get a pet duck if she won Olympic gold.

