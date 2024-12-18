A Brazilian judge has ordered a song by Adele to be removed from all streaming services over a plagiarism claim by a Brazilian composer.

The 36-year-old Hello singer is facing claims of copyright over her song Million Years Ago from her 2015 album 25.

The claim was made by Toninho Geraes, a Brazilian composer who alleged that Adele’s track plagiarised the music from his samba track Mulheres (Women), which was recorded in 1995 by Brazilian singer Martinho da Vila.

Geraes is suing the singer for $250,000 AUD (£125,827) in lost royalties, moral damages and has requested a songwriting credit on Adele’s track.

The Guardian reports that Brazilian Judge Victor Torres sided with Geraes, ordering Adele’s labels Sony and Universal to remove the track from streaming services and threatening a fine of $8,000 ‘per act of non compliance’.

The order instructs the labels to stop “immediately and globally, from using, reproducing, editing, distributing or commercializing the song Million Years Ago, by any modality, means, physical or digital support, streaming or sharing platform”.

Take a listen to Adele’s track Million Years Ago below:

Now have a listen to Geraes track Mulheres below to see the comparision.

Do you hear the resemblance?

