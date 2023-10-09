Brad Pitt let his neighbour live in his house rent-free.

He sold his Los Feliz estate earlier this year, for 39 million dollars, but he originally bought it back in 1994 for 1.7 million!

Over the past 30 years, Brad would buy every surrounding home that was listed for sale and he kept building his estate. One of the homes that Brad bought, was the property of an old widow who had been living alone since his wife died.

His neighbour revealed that Brad made a deal with the man, letting him live rent-free in the house for the rest of his life. The man lived to see his 105th birthday and Brad kept his promise.

(BRB, packing our bags to move to Los Feliz…)