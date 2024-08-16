It’s no secret that Brad Pitt and George Clooney have starred alongside each other in a handful of films over the last couple decades, but are they friends in real life?

The Hollywood icons recently sat down with GQ as part of the magazine’s September 2024 cover story, revealing the ins and outs of their relationship, and whether it is real or just for the cameras. Clooney, three years Pitt’s senior, was first to crack a joke, quipping that this is actually a very fair question.

“It’s a very good question. After the restraining order that I took out…” Pitt was quick to come back stating:

“Which was really, I had already had one against him — it’s kind of redundant. Unnecessary. This is why we’re sitting six feet apart now.”

Fun and games aside, the duo assured the world that they are longtime friends in real life, and even call to check up on each other often.

“Things get complicated in life and you always have to make sure everybody’s okay.”

The Ocean’s Eleven actors just get each other on a deeper level, with Pitt unveiling that Clooney understands him before he even speaks.

“George is going to understand something that no one else is going to understand, that we don’t even have to speak about. There’s a comfort in that.”

The silver screen kings are gearing up to release their next joint project, Wolfs, in theatres on September 20th and available to stream on Apple TV the following week.