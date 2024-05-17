A Las Vegas restaurant is facing backlash and issuing apologies after a Bluey-themed event left parents angry and children in tears. Dirt Dog, a popular restaurant chain, hosted the event on May 11, promising face painting, games, sweet treats, and the chance to meet characters from the beloved Australian children’s cartoon.

Despite nearly 3,000 responses on Facebook, attendees were disappointed upon arrival. Instead of the promised Bluey character, they encountered what one parent described as “a guy in a onesie.” Face painting was poorly done, treats ran out quickly, and the venue was reportedly dirty.

Angry customers took to social media to express their frustration, with one calling out the use of cheap decorations from Dollar Tree. Dirt Dog issued apologies on Instagram and Facebook, vowing to improve future events.

This incident echoes similar disappointments, such as a recent Willy Wonka experience in Scotland, which led to parental outrage and police involvement.