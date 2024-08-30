Blake Lively’s Brother-In-Law Bart Johnson has come to her defence online amidst the ‘It Ends With Us’ drama.

The ‘High School Musical’ actor, who’s married to Blake’s older sister Robyn Lively, responded to a comment on his Instagram reel celebrating Blake’s birthday.

One user wrote, “Shame she’s so set on promoting happiness in a domestic violence setting without any regard for any victims. Disappointing from Blake,”

Johnson responded to the comment, which has now been deleted, writing “I’m really sorry you feel that way.”

“I’m sure you have a huge heart and want the best. I can promise you the truth has not come out yet. Blake worked harder on this film than anything I’ve seen her do my entire life. Because it meant so much to her.”

“The message is in the book. And in the movie. Not in short clips / interviews,” he continued.

“She is the reason the message / this movie/ is getting out. Were mistakes made? Yes. I make mistakes in life. But they aren’t under a microscope. Anyway, I respect your views. I got nothing but love for you.”

Blake has been criticised online for not doing enough to raise awareness about domestic violence, the main theme of the film, but instead telling women to ‘grab your girlfriends’ and ‘wear your florals’ to see the movie.

People think that Blake’s lack of care around the sensitive topics contained in the film caused a rift between her and director Justin Baldoni, with the drama blowing up internet.

After the news of the film’s drama, the internet turned on Blake with the discovery of videos of her being rude to interviewers and giving off a mean girl attitude.

Blake is yet to release a statement surrounding the controversy, but we’ll be the first to keep you updated if she does!

