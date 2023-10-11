No more achy breaky heart for Billy Ray Cyrus!

The 62-year-old American singer-songwriter has married 34-year-old Sydney-born musician Firerose in a ‘perfect, ethereal celebration of love’.

After a year-long engagement, the pair wed in Nashville, announcing the news in a post on Instagram.

“For both of us to hear the preacher say, ‘Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus . . . I now pronounce you husband and wife’ that was the sacred moment our new forever began. Long Live Love!” they wrote.

According to Billy Ray, the pair first met on the set of the iconic series Hannah Montana 10 years ago.

“Firerose came out of the front door. There was almost a moment of, I don’t know, recognition. I was like, ‘This girl’s a star.” he said.

The pair reportedly kept in touch and worked on musical collaborations over the years before Firerose moved to Tennessee and the pair got engaged.

“It was really just this moment where Billy looked at me and said ‘Do you wanna marry me?’ He didn’t get down on one knee or anything,” she explained.

Earlier this year, ex-wife Tish Cyrus married Australian actor Dominic Purcell in Malibu, where daughter Miley Cyrus was maid of honour.

Seems that the Cyrus family love Aussies!

While it’s unknown whether Billy’s children were in attendance, there have been rumours that he and Miley are no longer close.

Listen to Billy Ray Cyrus on iHeart Radio below!