‘Billy On The Street’ the beloved internet phenomenon where comedian and actor Billy Eichner runs through the streets of New York yelling questions and giving people challenges is back after a very long three year wait.

This episode sees him team up with actor and absolute heartthrob Paul Rudd (Ant-Man, This Is 40, a whole heap of other movies you know the guy) to promote Billy’s new movie ‘Bros’. Enjoy the mahem below!

HERE IT IS!!! THE FIRST BILLY ON THE STREET IN 3 YEARS!!! BROS ON THE STREET WITH PAUL RUDD!!!! ONLY IN THEATERS SEPT 30!!! #brosmovie @brosthemovie pic.twitter.com/BYqd61Iilg — billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 20, 2022