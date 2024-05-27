Billie Eilish has spoken about her dislike for three hour concerts, making fans believe she is throwing shade at Taylor Swift.

In an new interview with Stationhead, Billie revealed that she thinks three hour shows are ‘literally psychotic’, sharing that even as a fan, she wouldn’t want that.

“You guys don’t want that. I don’t want that. I don’t even want that as a fan. Even my favorite artists I’m not trying to hear them for 3 hours. That’s far too long. That’s literally psychotic.”

Billie Eilish seemingly shares her thoughts on Stationhead about ‘The Eras Tour’ and ‘The Renaissance Tour’ earlier today, the only recent high-profile tours to span 3 or more hours: “Doing a 3 hour show.. That’s literally psychotic. Nobody wants that. You guys don’t want that.… pic.twitter.com/X9GQlgXBvf — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) May 24, 2024

While Taylor isn’t the only artist to perform long shows, Swifites jumped to the conclusion that the comments are aimed at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour shows, which she is currently performing for three hours and 15 minutes.

Rumours of a feud between the pair have been swirling online, with Billie recently having to clarify comments from another interview weren’t a jab at Taylor Swift.

In an interview with Billboard back in March, Billie spoke about artists being wasteful by creating different kinds of vinyls and packaging to make more money.

“Some of the biggest artists in the world making fucking 40 different vinyl packages that have a different unique thing just to get you to keep buying more. It’s so wasteful, and it’s irritating to me”, she said.

Billie later had to clarify on her Instagram that the comments weren’t taking aim at Taylor Swift, who released multiple vinyl variations of her new album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’.

“I wasn’t singling anyone out, these are industry-wide systemic issues. & when it comes to variants, so many artists release them – including ME! which i clearly state in the article. The climate crisis is now and it’s about all of us being part of the problem and trying to do better sheesh.” she said.

While there is no confirmation of beef between either Billie or Taylor, the pair are currently competing on the charts, with Billie’s new album ‘Hit Me Hard And Soft’ dropping on May 17th and Taylor’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ released on April 19th.

