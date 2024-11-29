In the midst of Billboard releasing their ‘Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century’ list, in which Swift came in at number two, the publication have issued an apology on X to the ‘Fortnight’ singer.

We are deeply sorry to Taylor Swift and all of our readers and viewers that in a video celebrating Swift’s achievements, we included a clip that falsely depicted her. We have removed the clip from our video and sincerely regret the harm we caused with this error. — billboard (@billboard) November 28, 2024

Billboard included a clip from Kanye West’s ‘Famous’ music video, which depicted Taylor in bed along with a slew of celebrities, in an essay they published along with the announcement of her second place ranking.

Fans took to the comments to express their distaste for the ‘error’ and were unreceptive to the apology – saying “It isn’t an error btw, an error could be including a wrong pic or adding a wrong number or those basic things but you guys added a revenge porn to the video talking about her achievements which is unnecessary.”

The hashtag #BillboardIsOverParty has begun trending, with over 80k uses and climbing.

Comments have also been made in regards to Billboard’s essays about Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, and Rihanna, calling them ‘disrepectful’.

The number one artist on Billboard’s coveted list is yet to be revealed, however there has been overwhelming speculation that Beyoncé will take the spot.

