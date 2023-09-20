The gods of celebrity gossip TMZ are reporting they’ve obtained legal documents showing Bijou Phillips has filed for divorce from her husband Danny Masterson. This comes just weeks after Danny was convicted on two counts of rape and faces a 30yr to life sentence in prison.

Speaking to TMZ Bijou’s lawyer Ptere A. Lauzon said “Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter”.

Bijou is seeking spousal support, attorney fees and her legal name to be reverted back to Bijou Phillips. She’s also hoping for full legal and physical custody of their 9-year-old daughter but will allow visitation rights for Danny.

