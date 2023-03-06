Toblerone packaging is in for a big change as the company is no longer allowed to feature to iconic Matterhorn.

The iconic Matterhorn pic.twitter.com/r20GEQ9VVw — mountain mami (@ambergjones) February 25, 2023

Switzerland’s strict rules around ‘Swissness’ means that national symbols are unable to be used unless the product is exclusively made in the country.

Since the production of the iconic chocolate is partially moving from Switzerland to Slovakia, they have no other choice but to change their packaging.

Toblerone maker to remove Matterhorn image from packaging Toblerone, owned by the U.S. company Mondelez, said the update is to reflect the decision to move some production outside of Switzerland — which has strict rules on the use of national symbols. https://t.co/gzfahQwtzN — Mike’s Tweets 🐾🇺🇸🌻🇺🇦🐾 (@Mike_Tweets_Too) March 5, 2023

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mondelez, who own the chocolate have said the a generic mountain peak will replace the iconic Matterhorn on all Toblerone packaging.

“The packaging redesign introduces a modernised and streamlined mountain logo that aligns with the geometric and triangular aesthetic,” a spokesperson for the confectionery brand’s US owner, Mondelez, told the Aargauer Zeitung newspaper.