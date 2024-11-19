It’s a Christmas miracle!

Netflix have announced that Beyoncé will be performing at the Christmas Gameday NFL Halftime show, which will be streamed live on Netflix.

The performance will happen during the half time show of the Houston Texans-Baltimore Ravens NFL game on Christmas Day in Beyoncé’s hometown of Houston.

“Your early Christmas wish has been granted as Beyoncé will perform during Netflix’s first-ever NFL Christmas Gameday,” Netflix announced.

The singer is expected to perform songs from her most recent album ‘COWBOY CARTER’, which would be the first time she’s ever performed tracks live before.

While the full details of the performance are still under wraps, it’s expected that Beyoncé will be joined by some very special guests.

