Beyonce has officially announced her Renaissance movie!

After wrapping the final show of her Renaissance tour, Queen Bey dropped the trailer for Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce over the weekend and it looks like it’ll be in the style of a documentary, rather than just a concert film.

The synopsis says:

‘It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)