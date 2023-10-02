Beyonce has officially announced her Renaissance movie!
After wrapping the final show of her Renaissance tour, Queen Bey dropped the trailer for Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce over the weekend and it looks like it’ll be in the style of a documentary, rather than just a concert film.
The synopsis says:
‘It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft.’
