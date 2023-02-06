Beyonce has become the most decorated artist in the history of the Grammys after picking up her fourth award at this year’s event.

The superstar singer has now collected 32 awards after she won for best R&B song for Cuff It, dance-electric music recording for Break My Soul, traditional R&B performance for Plastic Off the Sofa and dance-electric music for her seventh studio album “Renaissance,” which is also nominated for album of the year.

That takes her past the 26-year-old record held by the late Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti.

Beyonce wasn’t present at the ceremony untill her fourth win, with host Trevor Noah blaming Los Angeles traffic.

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny opened the Grammy telecast with Noah calling him a “global force” as the most streamed and listened to artist in the world.

Harry Styles won the main telecast’s first award for best pop vocal album for Harry’s House.

Sam Smith and Kim Petras won best pop duo-group performance for their song Unholy, with Petras noting she was ‘the first transgender woman to win this award’.

The ‘In Memoriam’ section recognised the lives of Loretta Lynn, Migos rapper Takeoff and Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie with several star-studded performers paying them homage.

Kendrick Lamar won sixth career trophy for best rap performance for “The Heart Part 5” and also won best rap album for his studio offering, “Mr. Morales & The Big Steppers.”

Congrats Best Rap Album winner – ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ @KendrickLamar #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/nsvzEPY7cR — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 6, 2023

Viola Davis emerged from Sunday’s show an EGOT — a term for those who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony — after her win for best audio book, narration and storytelling recording. The actor gave an emotional speech and emphatically said “I just EGOT” after she marched on stage to collect her award.

This year’s show marks a return to Los Angeles after the pandemic first delayed, then forced the Grammys to move to Las Vegas last year. Noah hosted the ceremony as well, which saw Jon Batiste take home album of the year.

