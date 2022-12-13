Betty White’s California house went on the market earlier this year after the actress passed away on New Years eve at the age of 99.

Dating back to the early 1950s, the house was made up of five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a pool and a guesthouse.

White moved in with her third husband, Allen Ludden, in 1968 because it was situated close to several studios where she worked but also afforded her some privacy.

But now, just months after it was sold for around $3m over the asking price, the property has been demolished.

The news was announced on White’s Instagram page, with a photo of what was left.

“Hello all! I owe a post (or two) I know,” the caption reads. “This is such a busy time of year and coming up on the anniversary of Betty’s passing is hitting in ways I hadn’t anticipated.

“Her Brentwood home is no more (save the fireplaces which will be gone in short order). I promise a wonderful tribute to our most wonderful lady very soon!!!!”

It’s approaching the first anniversary of White’s death.

The much-loved actor’s passing was confirmed by agent and close friend Jeff Witjas to Variety. Los Angeles Police Department were called to a death investigation on 31 December 2021 at 9.30am local time. White would have turned 100 on 17 January.

“Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever.” Witjas said.

“I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much.