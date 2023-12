Andre Braugher, the Emmy Award-winning actor most recently known for playing the deadpan Captain Raymond Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, has died at 61.

According to Deadline, Braugher died earlier this week after a brief illness. No other details have been revealed.

Notably, Braugher also played Detective Frank Pembleton in the ’90s crime drama Homicide: Life on the Street.

He’s survived by his actress wife Ami Brabson and his sons Michael, Isaiah and John Wesley.