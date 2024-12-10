Supermodel Bella Hadid and her cowboy beau, Adan Banuelos, have left fans buzzing after making a surprise cameo in the final season of Yellowstone. Given their recent love for all things Western, the unexpected appearance feels like a natural fit.

In case you missed it, the beloved drama Yellowstone is riding toward its series finale, with viewers eagerly anticipating the Dutton family’s fate. Bella steps into the role of Sadie, girlfriend to horse trainer Travis Wheatley (played by show creator Taylor Sheridan). While Sadie’s part is minor, her interaction with fan-favourite Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) left an impression.

Bella Hadid como “Sadie” no episódio 13 da quinta temporada de #YellowStone. pic.twitter.com/IxCgq4wRoO — Portal Bella Hadid BR (@BellaHadidBra) December 9, 2024

When Beth questions Sadie’s choice of men, calling Travis “arrogant, condescending, and misogynistic,” Sadie cheekily responds, “You ever seen him ride before?” Meanwhile, Adan also makes a brief appearance during a playful strip poker scene.

Not me finally realizing why I thought Travis’ girlfriend looked so familiar in tonight’s @Yellowstone episode. ITS FREAKIN BELLA HADID!! And her actual boyfriend Adan Banuelos was in the episode too! pic.twitter.com/jJvA19cAAE — Taylor Kitchens (@kitchx413) December 9, 2024

As Yellowstone prepares to wrap up its final storylines, surprise moments like these remind fans to expect the unexpected. With only a few episodes left, viewers are hoping for a finale worthy of its wild ride.