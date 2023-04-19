Barry Humphries, Australian comedian, actor, writer, and satirist, best known for his character creation of “Dame Edna Everage,” a drag queen persona has passed away at the age of 89. He was born on February 17, 1934, in Melbourne, Australia.

Humphries began his career as a comedian and performer in the 1950s, and he quickly gained fame for his humorous and irreverent style. He created several other popular characters besides Dame Edna, including Sir Les Patterson, a boorish Australian diplomat, and Sandy Stone, a sentimental and nostalgic old man.

Humphries has had a long and successful career in both Australia and the United Kingdom, performing in numerous stage productions, television shows, and films. He has also written several books, including several autobiographies and collections of his own artwork.

A favourite moment out of the incredible career of Barry Humphries is this, from the final part of Dame Edna’s Hollywood, broadcasted on 9 May 1992 in the US, with guest Robin Williams, and also with Rue McClanahan, Ringo Starr, and others.

Throughout his career, Humphries has been recognized for his contributions to the arts. He has received several awards, including the Order of Australia, and was named a Commander of the Order of the British Empire. He will always be a beloved figure in the world of comedy and entertainment, his work has had a significant impact on Australian culture.