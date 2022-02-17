Book your flights and pack your bags, you can now literally be sleeping with the fishes but like… less ‘The Godfather’ and more ‘Sleeping in a dream’.
Australia’s first underwater hotel Reefsuites is located 40 nautical miles from Airlie Beach giving you an incredible view of The Great Barrier Reef from both above and below the water.
A stay in this tropical paradise includes:
– Arrival via scenic cruise through the Whitsundays
– All meals including breakfast, morning and afternoon teas, lunch and dinner
– All beverages including beer and wine (cocktails and spirits available at the bar) YES PLEASE!!
– Spectacular dining experience under the stars
– Activities at the reef including a private guided snorkeling tour and semi-submarine tour
Bookings are open now so there’s nothing stopping you packing all your gadgets and gizmos a-plenty and living out your Little Mermaid fantasy!