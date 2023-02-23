Australia’s Eurovision entrant and song has been announced, with Voyager set to perform ‘Promise’.

The progressive metal band from Perth came second in the national final last year, with the band excited at having a second chance to win.

Voyager frontman Danny Estrin said, “As a long-time Eurovision fan, this is the pinnacle – Voyager gets to play the greatest show on earth. Our song ‘Promise’ is made for the Eurovision stage and collectively we feel it’s one of our best yet.”

Looks like the video is filmed for the Eurovision stage too, it showcases the stunning beauty of their home state Western Australia.

The song is more than metal, with synth pop rock dance feels as well. Check it out:

Estrin told The Project that ‘Promise’ is about “the chaos of the world that we live in and just taking a step back from that once in a while and just thinking that someone or something to hold on to and go ‘Promise me it’s going to be all right’.”

Voyager will head to Liverpool in the UK for the contest in early May. Traditionally, the previous year’s winner hosts the following year’s contest. Ukraine should be hosting this year, but with the ongoing war happening there, Eurovision chose the UK as host for the 2023 contest.

And what if Voyager wins? Will everyone head to Australia for Eurovision in 2024? Sadly not. The rules say the contest can only be hosted in a European Broadcasting Area, so we’d be forced to co-host with a European country with the contest being held in their country.

Still, Australia winning will be reward enough!

