Ok hear me out… I know it’s weird but if you haven’t already guessed this is an American tradition so what did you expect?

On February 2nd the groundhog emerges from its burrow, the theory goes that if it sees its shadow it will retreat back into its den and there will then be six more weeks of winter. However if it doesn’t see its shadow, spring will arrive early. This is based on a Pennsylvanian Dutch superstition, so basically scientific fact.

In a shock twist New Jersey groundhog Milltown Mel crossed the rainbow bridge a mere two days before his big appearance, and social media is not ok.

Milltown Mel the groundhog has died right before groundhogs day. It’s not looking good for 2022. — Fromfarfaraway (@Fromfarfaraway2) February 1, 2022

Some are saying Milltown’s death is a bad omen for 2022, but I mean you don’t have to be superstitious to think 2022 has been cursed from the go.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Milltown Mel died just before Groundhog Day, so that means 6 more years of 2020 — SpookyLittleComic (@CunniLinguist77) February 2, 2022

But of course the internet always has a light-hearted way of grieving…

Rest in power, sweet rodent. It will always be winter without you. #MilltownMel pic.twitter.com/t0ki5GISf7 — Max Holleran (@MaxHolleran) February 2, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

Milltown Mel waking up in heaven instead of his burrow pic.twitter.com/7vL4Cz4RUr — Starboyz✭Mario 🏈 (@Mario_Powers_Up) February 2, 2022

RIP Milltown Mel, he really said no more men in silly hats exploiting groundhogs!