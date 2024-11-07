The Wicked star made a “scary” statement that she wants to return to musical theatre after starring in the much-anticipated film.

“I’m always going to make music, but I don’t think doing it at the rate I’ve been doing it for the past 10 years is where I see the next 10 years,” she told Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers on their Las Culturistas podcast episode released on November 6.

“I think reconnecting with this part of myself, who started in musical theatre – it heals me.”

Grande admitted her ambitions would “scare the s*** out of fans”, but that she believes they will continue to support her.

The ‘One Last Time’ singer began her performing career in 13: The Musical, followed by Nickelodeon’s Victorious, before she began making music.

Despite her most recent album ‘Eternal Sunshine’ topping Billboard’s 200 for two weeks, Grande opened up about the initial response to her 2020 album ‘Positions’, saying she felt that fans were not receptive, which made her “judge every piece” of music she put out thereafter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wicked, starring Grande alongside fellow musical theatre performers Cynthia Ervin and Jonathan Bailey, comes to Australian cinemas on November 21.