Please Please Please, say it’s not true!

Rumours are growing that Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan have split up, but is there any truth to them? Here’s what we know so far.

A source reported to The Sun that the ‘Espresso’ singer dumped the Saltburn star three weeks ago after she was sick of Keoghan’s drunken antics getting in the way of their relationship.

“Barry acts like an idiot when he is drunk and Sabrina was getting increasingly frustrated”, the source stated.

“He has always been a party animal and Sabrina was fed up with his antics. She is soaring in the charts and is putting herself first as she gears up for her tour next month.”

Celeb gossip site DeuxMoi also reported that the couple had parted ways after receiving an anonymous tip about the news.

After the rumours started swirling online, Barry liked Sabrina’s recent Instagram post, where she’s pictured in lingerie for her new Short n’ Sweet Bonus Track LP, which fans believe was his way of shutting down the rumours.

Sabrina joked about Keoghan’s party lifestyle in her single ‘Please Please Please’, where she begged him not to embarrass her whilst he starred alongside her in the music video.

The couple reportedly first met at a Givenchy fashion show in September 2023 before taking their romance public in December when they were seen getting dinner together in Los Angeles.

In a recent interview with Variety, the singer shared her love for the Irish actor, revealing that she thought he was ‘one of the best actors of our generation’.

“So getting to see him on the screen with my song as the soundtrack made the video better and all the more special”, she said.

Fans were quick to share their conspiracy theories about the breakup online, with some fans believing the rumours could be a publicity stunt before Sabrina releases new music.

While everything we know at the moment is purely just rumours, it looks like a break up announcement could be coming soon…

We’ll be the first to keep you updated when we know more!