Ok, who else has been down the rabbit hole of celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi? Filled with sightings and info from anonymous sources that may or may not be legit, the account has gone viral with over 1.5 million Instagram followers, however the owner of the account has mysteriously decided to stay anonymous.

This hasn’t stopped them from securing not only a book deal but a TV series! The series is based on the book, coming out on 8 November and titled “Anon Pls.”, a nod to the way many users on DeuxMoi ask for their details to be kept private.

Deadline, which broke the news of the Tv show, describes the book synopsis as “When Cricket Lopez, assistant to one of the most notorious celebrity stylists, revamps her old style Instagram account and turns it into a celebrity gossip blog on a drunken whim, she never thinks it will become anything. It’s just a way to blow off steam after a terrible, terrible day at work where her nightmarish boss screams at her and blames her for some 18-year-old influencer’s screw-up. But when the account grows overnight and, even wilder, when she starts getting gossip from fans — juicy gossip — she has to face facts: her Instagram is now famous. She is now famous. Though no one knows that she is behind the account, its newfound success is affecting her real life. Her boss wonders why she’s disappearing on the job, her friends are increasingly irritated by her dedication to the account, and she has celebrities, investors, and journalists approaching her with bright-eyed interest. Plus, there’s a steamy new love interest who she meets through her online persona — except she has no idea if she can truly trust his motives. But as the account grows and becomes more and more famous, she has to wonder: is it — the fame, the insider access, the escape from real life — really worth losing everything she has?” I don’t know about you guys, but it sounds right up my Gossip Girl loving alley!

The series is to be a one hour drama, and will be broadcast on HBO Max in the US. There’s no news yet on where is will be available in Aus but here’s hoping!

