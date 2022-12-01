There’s been a long wait, and much anticipation, surrounding the Netflix documentary telling Harry & Meghan’s story.
Today we’ve been given our first glimpse behind the curtain into the life of royalty with the first trailer for ‘Harry & Meghan’.
In the sneak peek look we’re shown intimate photos from the couple, never-before-seen footage, and a glance at what will most certainly be a very honest interview.
Netflix is yet to set a release date.
