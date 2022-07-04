Superstar, Legend, Queen & ABSOLUTE STUNNER (always) Adele recently revealed fans had felt “betrayed” by her weight loss.

Adele addressed the issue in an interview with BBC Podcast ‘Desert Island Discs,’ where she explained her journey began in the name of mental health.

Since early 2020, she’s been committed to exercise, expressing the fact “it gave her focus.”

Some were quick to accuse the singer of looking “too skinny,” while others made the assumption that she must’ve succumbed to pressure from the media and society in general to alter her appearance.

“There were some other people that felt very betrayed by me,” Adele explained.

“Being like ‘Oh she’s giving in to the pressure of it, which didn’t really bother me because like, ‘You ain’t holding my hand at the end of the night at 4 a.m. when I’m crying my heart out with anxiety and needing a distraction and stuff like that.’”

“It gave me somewhere to get rid of my energy, good or bad, and it made me feel like I was getting stronger mentally while getting stronger physically.”

“My body’s been objectified my entire career,” Adele said. “It’s not just now. I understand why it’s a shock.”

She added, “I understand why some women were especially were hurt. Visually I represented a lot of women. But I’m still the same person.”

“And the worst part of the whole thing was that the most brutal conversations were being had by other women about my body. I was very f*cking disappointed with that. That hurt my feelings.”

