Rolling Stone has just released their list of the 100 best albums of the year, taking us on a journey through some of the most iconic releases from what was truly a monumental year for music.
The top ten albums include some of our favourite artists, with Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, Sabrina Carpenter, and, of course, Charli XCX among the top picks—alongside a few unexpected surprises!
Let’s take a look at the top ten!
1. Charli XCX – Brat
2. Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter
3. MJ Lenderman – Manning Fireworks
4. Sabrina Carpenter – Short n Sweet
5, Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft
6. Tyla – Tyla
7. Future and Metro Boomin – We Don’t Trust You
8. Ariana Grande – Eternal Sunshine
9. Doechii – Alligator Bites Never Heal
10. Waxahatchee – Tigers Blood
What a HUGE year for music!
Catch the full 100 Best Albums of 2024 list here – we can’t wait to see all the new albums coming out in 2025!