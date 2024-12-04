Rolling Stone has just released their list of the 100 best albums of the year, taking us on a journey through some of the most iconic releases from what was truly a monumental year for music.

The top ten albums include some of our favourite artists, with Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, Sabrina Carpenter, and, of course, Charli XCX among the top picks—alongside a few unexpected surprises!

Let’s take a look at the top ten!

1. Charli XCX – Brat

2. Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter

3. MJ Lenderman – Manning Fireworks

4. Sabrina Carpenter – Short n Sweet

5, Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft

6. Tyla – Tyla

7. Future and Metro Boomin – We Don’t Trust You

8. Ariana Grande – Eternal Sunshine

9. Doechii – Alligator Bites Never Heal

10. Waxahatchee – Tigers Blood

What a HUGE year for music!

Catch the full 100 Best Albums of 2024 list here – we can’t wait to see all the new albums coming out in 2025!

