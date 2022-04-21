Aaron Paul has announced the birth of his second child, a boy named Ryden Caspian.

He made the announcement during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week.

“His name is Ryden and I love him,” Paul told Fallon, before adding that he’s “exhausted.”

The 42-year-old also revealed that he and wife Lauren asked his Breaking Bad co-star Bryan Cranston to be Ryden’s godfather.

“I asked Bryan on his birthday if he would be our baby’s godfather,” Paul shared, before joking that Cranston initially turned down the offer.

“No, he’s very excited, very honoured,” Paul continued.

“I love the man to death. He’s one of my best friends in the world, and, so yeah, it was just a no-brainer.”

The couple also have a 4-year-old daughter, Story Annabelle.