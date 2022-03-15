In a world-first, KFC is bringing an 11-course KFC Degustation restaurant to Sydney from Friday 1 until Sunday 3 April.

Developed in partnership with Chef Patron and owner of Sydney’s nel. Restaurant, Nelly Robinson (aka Australia’s degustation king), KFC fans will be taken on a truly unique culinary journey that sees the Colonel’s finest feeds elevated to new heights in delicious, theatrical, and playful ways.

The 11-course menu will feature a decadent selection of dishes all inspired by and showcasing authentic KFC menu items and ingredients, including:

· Supercharged Wings – Cooked over a bed of charcoal, these are not only supercharged but beautifully charred wings

· Potato and Gravy – Blink and you’ll miss it! This dish is a marvel to behold as the gravy candle (yes, that’s right!) melts, dip your potato bun into the “wax” and enjoy *chef kiss fingers

· Tongue Twister – Don’t be shy, there are no rules here! Pick up your plate and lick off the Colonel’s face to relish the flavours of Kentucky Fried Chicken, tomato, lettuce and Pepper Mayo

· Twister Sister – A fresh take on our Twister, this one comes with pearl barley risotto, sundried tomato, pumpkin and last but not least our Chicken Tenders

· Popcorn Chicken – It’s the Popcorn Chicken our fans know and love paired with celeriac soup, mushroom gnocchi and basil topped off with an edible floral garnish

· La Di Da Drumstick (aka Fried Gold) – Our iconic Original Recipe drumstick dusted with quinoa and gold ‘coz we don’t call it Fried Gold for nothing…

· Our Chocolate Mousse – Dipped in nitrogen, these mouthfuls of scrummy chocolate mousse are ‘oh-so-good’ and will literally melt in your mouth

Nelly Robinson said “As a lifelong fan of KFC, creating an 11-course degustation with their most-loved menu items and elevating them to new heights has been a dream come true. For the menu, I’ve taken 11 KFC dishes and reimagined how the flavours and textures come to life using my expertise in degustation menus to truly blow fans away.

“From Wicked Wings cooked on charcoal fires to edible stencil art of the Colonel’s face, we have crafted a high-end dining adventure, just like guests would find at my degustation restaurant. So, we can’t wait to see their reactions to each of the devilishly good dishes.”

Set to open its doors on Friday 1 April, fans have three nights to experience the KFC Degustation with sittings held each evening at 5.00pm and 8.30pm at a secret venue in Sydney’s Alexandria. For $75 a head, guests will be served 11-courses of decadence and fine wines to match all sprinkled with the la di da treatment. And, making sure the profits go to a good cause, KFC is donating 100% of the profits to its charity partners: The Black Dog Institute, ReachOut Australia and Whitelion.