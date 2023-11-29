Sex And The City fans rejoice!

Bunim/Murray Productions is teaming up with author Candace Bushnell, whose novel inspired the iconic series, to create a reality dating show titled ‘Is There Still Sex In The City?’ and boy are we keen to find out.

The show will follow four friends in their fifties who are looking to leave their busy city lives for a ‘dating utopia’.

The group of women will live together in a cosy country chateau where they’ll have their pick of a different group of men in each episode.

Whether it’s boy toys, or someone of senior age, the women will be able to explore their wildest fantasies to find their love do-over.

Bushnell, who has been described as the real-life Carrie Bradshaw, has been open about her dating adventures, originally writing the iconic book as she didn’t want her parents to know of her affairs.

“Fifty-something women and above are the hottest new dating demographic, and I should know, I am one of them. Over the decades, I’ve dated men of all ages and I’m so excited to be working on a show that combines my passion for relationships with the chance to help women, like me, navigate a love do-over” she said.

