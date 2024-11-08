A Paul Mescal lookalike competition has been held in Dublin and the outcome was something you can’t miss.

You might remember a few weeks ago when Timothée Chalamet caused a frenzy after turning up to his own lookalike competition in New York, where organisers were fined $500 for a ‘unpermitted costume contest’.

This time, the event was in search for the doppelgänger of the Gladiator II star Paul Mescal, with one Irish man dubbed as ‘Earbuds Paul’ taking out the title.

Not the Paul Mescal lookalike competition in Dublin, Ireland ahead of the #Gladiator premiere 🤣👏 pic.twitter.com/FlVi5W9OGy — Today FM 💛 (@TodayFM) November 7, 2024

Jack Wall O’Reilly, who was sporting Mescal’s signature attire of white sport shorts, a hoodie and wired earphones, won the crowd over when he recited a line from Mescal’s appearance in the series ‘Normal People’, saying “You look really well”.

For his winnings, O’Reilly was presented with a cheque for €20 ($32 AUD) or ‘three pints’, giving him the title of ‘middle aisle Mescal’.

Scenes from Smithfield Square where Jack Wall O’Reilly was crowned winner at the Paul Mescal lookalike competition 🏆 Jack bagged himself €20 from this ‘Middle Aisle Mescal’ competition, saying he’ll probably go and spend it in Lidl 📷

#PaulMescal #Dublin #GladiatorII pic.twitter.com/tlQ7HI0fAC — Liam Murphy (@LiamMurphyPics) November 7, 2024

Despite the competition being held where the Gladiator II premiere was due to be held that evening, unfortunately Mescal didn’t make an appearance at the event like Timothée Chalamet did.

O’Reilly, the competition winner, said while he understood Mescal had busy commitments, he would “love to sit down and have a coffee or a pint with him”.

After the competition was over, one dressed up fan actually bumped into Mescal, with the hilarious interaction captured in a TikTok.

It’s reported that a Harry Styles look-alike competition will be held in London on November 9th.

