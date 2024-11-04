A 20-year-old episode of The Simpsons is going viral as fans believe it may have predicted the upcoming result of the U.S. Presidential Election.

As the presidential race comes to a head on November 5th, with Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and Republican nominee Donald Trump in a neck-and-neck competition, the iconic cartoon sitcom has once again eerily appeared to predict the future.

The season 11 episode ‘Bart to the Future’ that aired in 2000 previously predicted Donald Trump becoming the 45th US President from 2017 to 2021 and seems to have done it once again.

In the episode, Lisa can be seen wearing a purple suit as she is elected as President in the future, which is strikingly similar to a purple suit Kamala Harris wore when Joe Biden was inaugurated as President in 2021.

The Simpsons have done it again #KamalaHarris2024 pic.twitter.com/64sKU2m0Ns — Four Finger Discount (@fourfingerpod) July 21, 2024

As Lisa is sitting behind the desk, she says “As you know, we’ve inherited quite a budget crunch from President Trump.”

The Simpsons has done it again! Here’s from the 17th episode of the 11th season (in the year 2000) showing Lisa Simpson as the first female president of the United States talking about how the country is broke after President Trump. And, here’s Kamala wearing the same outfit at… pic.twitter.com/1ThJiZUHQ0 — Jeff Berwick (@BerwickJeff) July 21, 2024

The clip from the episode has now gone viral, with one X/Twitter user writing “In an episode, Lisa becomes president and she mainly wears purple suit and pearls, similar to Kamala Harris’s outfit in her vice president inauguration. Coincidence? I THINK NOT.”

Let’s just say it’s not the first time The Simpsons have correctly predicted the outcome of a election…

