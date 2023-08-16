Tonight’s historic semi-final between the Matildas and England is expected to draw more than 80,000 fans to Sydney’s Olympic Park and from one Melburnian to another, we’re a bit jealous.

There’s nothing like watching a once-in-a-lifetime sporting event like this with other fans – so if you’re stuck in 1° Melbourne here are some of the locations around the city you can watch the game, FREE:

Fed Square

In case you haven’t seen it already, the city’s de facto meeting place Fed Square has been showing every match of the World Cup tourney so far, and tonight’s game will be no exception.

Our advice is to head in early to ensure you get a good spot.

AAMI Park

After opening up Rod Laver Arena on Saturday night, premier Dan Andrews has announced that the larger-capacity AAMI Park will screen the game tonight, for the full stadium experience.

The event is not ticketed but capacity is limited! The gates open from 7pm.

Big game needs a bigger stadium. AAMI Park. Wednesday night. Be there. — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) August 12, 2023

Harmony Square in Dandenong & Springvale Community Hub

Not going anywhere near the CBD? We don’t blame you.

You can find two urban screens (big screens) set up at Dandenong Harmony Square, 225 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong and Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale.

Your local pub!

As if the Ashes weren’t enough, what better way to celebrate that Aussie/England rivalry than at your local pub?

The Sporting Globe Bar & Grill is showing the game at several locations all around Victoria, but it’s a safe bet that all your locals will have it on as well – kicking off at 8pm.

C’mon Tillies!

Hear Jase and Lauren chat to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese about his support for the Matildas!

