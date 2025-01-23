Alex de Minaur has responded to criticism following his tough loss to Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals of the Men’s Singles at the Australian Open last night.

The 25-year-old faced off against world No. 1 Jannik Sinner at Rod Laver Arena, competing for a spot in the semifinals.

However the Australian Open champion dominated the highly anticipated match, with Sinner winning 6-3, 6-2, 6-1.

While reaching the quarterfinals marks de Minaur’s best performance at the Australian Open in his career, his performance in the match drew criticism online.

Tennis blogger Pavvy G shared a post on Twitter/X after the match slamming de Minaur’s ‘awful performance’ and blaming his self belief for his loss against Sinner.

Alex De Minaur has zero self belief that he can even compete with Sinner let alone beat him. Awful performance from him. — Pavvy G (@pavyg) January 22, 2025

De Minaur responded to the tweet, epically roasting the blogger for ‘never becoming a good enough player’ to even play against Jannik.

Hey mate it’s a shame that you never became a good enough player to experience playing Jannik. I’m sure you would’ve put up a better performance and know exactly how to beat him. Wishing you all the best!!! — alex de minaur (@alexdeminaur) January 22, 2025

What an epic comeback from de Minaur! I guess you could say he really served…