Ricky Martin is off the hook!

To catch you up, Ricky Martin’s nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez was pressing charges against the star for alleged domestic and sexual abuse. Martin’s lawyer claimed Sanchez was struggling with “deep mental health challenges”.

The 21-year-old claimed to have been in a relationship with his uncle and granted a temporary restraining order while the case rolled out.

In breaking news, Sanchez has dropped the incest claims!

Lawyers Carmelo Dávila, Harry Massanet Pastrana and Joaquín Monserrate Matienzo said in a joint statement, “The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter.”

“The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case. This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them.”

Looks like Ricky Martin can go back to Livin’ La Vida Loca after all.

