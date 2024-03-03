Sydney’s annual Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras parade went down over the weekend, and amongst the festivities were some touching tributes to the late Jesse Baird and Luke Davies.

To honour the memory of the couple, who were allegedly murdered by police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon, the parade began on a sombre note with a minutes silence.

“I’d like to offer my condolences to the families of two brothers who were taken away tragically from us,” Aboriginal drag performer Nana Miss Koori said during her welcome to country.

Among the touching tributes to the couple was an act by the Sydney Swans, who shared that they were wearing black armbands to honour AFL umpire Jesse Baird.

Tonight at the annual Mardi Gras Parade we are wearing black armbands in honour of AFL umpire Jesse Baird and his partner Luke Davies who tragically lost their lives last month. pic.twitter.com/2lIbANlsjQ — Sydney Swans (@sydneyswans) March 2, 2024

Advertisement

Advertisement

Qantas paid tribute to their former flight attendant Luke Davies on their float, with Luke’s name on the nose of the plane and reports that mother Sandy Davies on board.

Queer musician G-Flip also featured on the Qantas parade float tribute to show her support.

A fitting tribute to have Luke Davies written on the side of the Qantas float #MardiGras pic.twitter.com/NYAszNElra — Dale Roberts (@ozdale) March 2, 2024

Advertisement

Advertisement

The parade was featured in the headlines last week for the controversy surrounding whether the NSW Police should sit out of the parade because the alleged murderer of the couple was a member of the state’s police force.